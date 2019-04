FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Joni Ernst speaks during a campaign event for U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith in Meridian, Mississippi, U.S., November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Joni Ernst on Tuesday said she was “very unlikely” to back fellow Republican President Donald Trump’s pick for a seat on the U.S. central bank, according to a CNN reporter on Twitter.

“Very unlikely that I would support that person,” Ernst told CNN, adding that she told the White House about her position.