Trump's Fed nominee not sure if U.S. central bank should cut rates: Bloomberg

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed nominee to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, Stephen Moore, on Friday said he is not sure if the central bank should be cutting rates right now.

Moore, who described himself as a “growth hawk” and an “independent voice” in an interview on Bloomberg Television, said the Fed made a “very substantial mistake” in December by hiking interest rates and that they have, “thank God, reversed that and changed directions.”

“I’m not sure about that,” said Moore, asked whether the Fed should cut rates. “One of the things that will be really interesting for me is to hear the case, look at their data and then help make the decision about whether we’re too tight or too loose.”