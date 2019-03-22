Politics
March 22, 2019 / 3:27 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Trump offers Fed board post to ex-campaign adviser Moore: Wall Street Journal

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs on travel to Palm Beach, Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has asked former campaign adviser Stephen Moore, an economic commentator, to accept a nomination to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior administration official.

Trump made the offer to Moore, a Heritage Institute senior fellow, this week after speaking with him to compliment him on an opinion article he co-authored last week, the administration official said. The article was published in the Wall Street Journal, where Moore previously worked as an editorial page writer.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

