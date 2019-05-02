Politics
May 2, 2019 / 4:42 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Trump Fed pick Moore withdraws from consideration

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick to fill a seat on the Federal Reserve, economic commentator Stephen Moore, withdrew from consideration on Thursday after weeks of criticism about his shifting views on interest-rate policy and sexist comments about women.

“Steve Moore, a great pro-growth economist and a truly fine person, has decided to withdraw from the Fed process,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Trump picked Moore, 59, in March to fill one of two vacant positions at the Fed, but had not formally nominated him.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
