(Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve Bank on Thursday posted a schedule of fees to be paid to BLX LLC, the administrative agent for its Municipal Liquidity Facility, the $500 billion borrowing program for states and local governments hurt by the coronavirus outbreak.

The schedule can be found on page 32 of the administrative agent services agreement here Other details for the program can be found here here