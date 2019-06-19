U.S. House Speaker Pelosi blasts Trump pressure on Fed over interest rates

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should be independent and not under the influence of President Donald Trump in setting monetary policy, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday.

“The last thing we need is a president threatening the chairman of the Fed on whether he is raising or lowering rates in tune with the president’s politics,” Pelosi told reporters at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor. “You have to have an independent Federal Reserve,” she added.