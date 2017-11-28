Fed chair nominee Powell sees no too-big-to-fail banks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Improvements in U.S. bank regulation and supervision since the 2007-2009 financial crisis have eliminated the problem of “too-big-to-fail” banks, Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

Jerome Powell drinks coffee before testifying before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on his nomination to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Generally speaking I think the financial system is quite strong,” Powell said in his confirmation hearing. Asked if there are any U.S. banks that are still too big to fail in America, he responded, “I would say no to that.”