Fed's Powell scheduled for congressional appearances June 16-17

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy" in Washington, U.S. July 10, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify before the U.S. Congress on June 16 and 17 in hearings on the central bank’s semi-annual monetary policy report.

By statute, the Fed delivers the report providing an overview of the economy twice a year, usually in February and again in June or July, and the chair appears in successive days of hearings before the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees.

He will testify to the Senate committee on June 16 and the House panel on June 17, calendars published by the committees showed.