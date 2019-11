FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the Oct. 29-30 Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will testify on the economy before the House Committee on the Budget on November 14, the committee said on Thursday.

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), the committee said on its website.