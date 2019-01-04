Fed Chair Powell pledges patience, sensitivity to downside risks

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during his news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Friday moved to mollify financial markets concerned about a U.S. economic slowdown, saying that while momentum is solid, the U.S. central bank will be sensitive to the downside risks the market is pricing in.

“We will be patient as we watch to see how the economy evolves,” Powell told the American Economic Association, adding that the Fed is not on a preset path of rate hikes and suggesting that it could pause on its policy tightening as it did in 2016. “We are always prepared to shift the stance of policy and to shift it significantly” if needed.