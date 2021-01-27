Fed's Powell says he has received one dose of coronavirus vaccine

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he has been vaccinated once against the coronavirus.
Powell, 67, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he told reporters during a news conference after the end of the U.S. central bank’s latest two-day policy meeting.
The Fed’s policy-setting committee voted to leave the central bank’s key overnight interest rate near zero and to keep purchasing $120 billion in bonds each month to support the economy.
Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.