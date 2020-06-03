Fed Chair Powell to join a virtual discussion with Fed's Mester on June 19

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will join a virtual discussion with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on June 19, the central bank announced Wednesday.

Powell and Mester will participate in a panel with community representatives from Youngstown, Ohio focused on the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the ways the region can better recover from the economic shocks of the virus. The conversation will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. eastern.