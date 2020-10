FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak Oct. 19 at the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting, the central bank said on Thursday.

He will speak on the subject of cross-border payments and digital currencies as part of a livestream panel at 8 a.m. ET.