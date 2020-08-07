Fed's Powell continued regular meetings with Treasury's Mnuchin in June

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, wearing a face mask, testifies before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee during a hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve response to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 30, 2020. Tasos Katopodis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell continued to stay in frequent contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top lawmakers in June, a month when the economy appeared to be recovering sharply from the coronavirus-induced recession, Fed records released Friday showed.

Powell logged 16 meetings with Mnuchin in June, the same as in May, a readout of Powell’s calendar for the month showed. He also met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and was on a conference call with House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer’s leadership council.