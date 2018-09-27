FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
September 27, 2018 / 8:36 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Fed's Powell reiterates gradual approach to rate hikes

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve plans to continue raising its benchmark interest rate in a gradual manner in order to best maintain the U.S. economic expansion, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

“My colleagues and I believe that this gradual return to normal is helping to sustain this strong economy for the longer-run benefit of all Americans,” Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at an event for Rhode Island business leaders hosted by Democratic Senator Jack Reed on Capitol Hill.

Powell’s brief speech virtually repeated his opening statement at a news conference on Wednesday that was held immediately after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the third time this year.

Powell on Wednesday said that the U.S. economy was in a “particularly bright moment” as policymakers forecast another three years of growth, low unemployment and stable inflation.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.