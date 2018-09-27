Fed's Powell reiterates gradual approach to rate hikes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve plans to continue raising its benchmark interest rate in a gradual manner in order to best maintain the U.S. economic expansion, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference following a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policy meeting in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

“My colleagues and I believe that this gradual return to normal is helping to sustain this strong economy for the longer-run benefit of all Americans,” Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery at an event for Rhode Island business leaders hosted by Democratic Senator Jack Reed on Capitol Hill.

Powell’s brief speech virtually repeated his opening statement at a news conference on Wednesday that was held immediately after the U.S. central bank raised interest rates for the third time this year.

Powell on Wednesday said that the U.S. economy was in a “particularly bright moment” as policymakers forecast another three years of growth, low unemployment and stable inflation.