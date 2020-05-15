Fed's Powell to appear on CBS' '60 Minutes' on Sunday: CBS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will appear on CBS’ “60 Minutes” news show on Sunday at 7 p.m., the network said on Friday, his second broadcast television interview since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Fed into a series of emergency moves to stabilize the economy.

Powell in a Wednesday appearance gave a sober view of the long-term risks the U.S. economy faces, and the possible need for elected officials to approve more spending programs to keep the economy afloat.

He will appear Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee along with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to update officials on the programs approved so far.