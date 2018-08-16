Fed's Powell to speak at Jackson Hole Friday August 24

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak next Friday, Aug. 24, at the annual global central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reacts to questioning by Rep. Sean Duffy, R-WI, during his testimony before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the "Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to Congress", at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/File Photo

He will speak on monetary policy in a changing economy at the start of the two-day conference, according to the notice from the Fed. Fed chairs in the past have used speeches at the Kansas Fed-sponsored conference to signal future U.S. central bank policy moves.