WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will appear in a webcast discussion with former Fed vice chair Alan Blinder next Friday at 11 a.m. EDT, the Fed announced.

The question and answer session with Blinder will be Powell’s third publicly accessible appearance over a roughly two week span to discuss the state of the economy in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and the central bank’s efforts to stabilize it.