U.S. Fed chief to address economic forum August 23

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell holds a news conference following the Federal Reserve's two-day Federal Open Market Committee Meeting in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks next week at an annual central bank forum in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the Fed said in a statement on Thursday.

Powell’s comments on “Challenges for Monetary Policy” at the major economic policy forum on Aug. 23 come amid heightened concerns over the potential for a recession given an ongoing U.S.-China trade fight and signs of weakness in a number of countries overseas.