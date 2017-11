WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate Banking Committee will vote on Tuesday on the nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to lead the U.S. central bank, the panel said in a statement.

Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on his nomination to become chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The committee said on Thursday the vote would be held at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT).

If confirmed by the Senate, as expected, Powell would assume the Fed chair post after Janet Yellen’s term expires on Feb. 3.