Fed Governor Quarles eyes a bit more dovish policy path

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles said on Thursday he expects less aggressive interest rate rises than most of his fellow Fed policymakers, and also predicts higher longer-term growth for the U.S. economy.
“My preferred path for policy is for a more gradual” tightening than most others on the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee due to an expected boost in productivity from investment in technologies, said the Fed’s vice chair of supervision, who rarely comments on monetary policy.
Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe