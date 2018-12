FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles addresses the Economic Club of New York in New York City, U.S., October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

PALO ALTO, Calif. (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is “helping community banks remain competitive” and continue to play a central role in rural communities, in part by reducing regulations for smaller banks, Fed Governor Randal Quarles told the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research on Wednesday.

He did not comment on the economic outlook or monetary policy in his prepared remarks, which focused on banks in the Western United States.