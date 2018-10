WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s vice chairman for supervision, Randal Quarles, will present semiannual testimony on regulation to the U.S. House of Representatives’ Financial Services Committee on committee on Nov. 14, the panel said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Randal Quarles, Federal Reserve board member and Vice Chair for Supervision, takes part in a swearing-in ceremony for Chairman Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

The hearing will take place at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT), it said.