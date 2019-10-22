Business News
October 22, 2019 / 12:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NY Fed accepts $35 billion in overnight repo bids

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday accepted just $35 billion of the $52.2 billion in bids from primary dealers at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation, a move intended to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range.

Tuesday’s amount was lower than the $58.15 billion overnight repos awarded on Monday.

The U.S. overnight repo rate was slightly higher at 1.93%-1.95% USONRP= after the NY Fed operation.

Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below