A checkpoint is pictured outside of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 4, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

BOSTON (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday accepted $72.8 billion in overnight bids from primary dealers in a repurchase agreement (repo) operation, a move intended to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

Friday’s accepted bids were down from Thursday’s total of $78.7 billion.