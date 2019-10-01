N.Y. Fed awards $54.85 billion in overnight repos

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday awarded $54.85 billion to primary dealers at an operation of overnight repurchase agreements in an effort to maintain the federal funds rate within its target range of 1.75%-2.00%.

Tuesday’s amount was smaller than the $63.5 billion in overnight repos the regional central bank awarded on Monday, the New York Fed website showed.

The general collateral repo rate USONRP= was bid at 1.98% at 8:47 a.m. EST, unchanged from prior to the operation.