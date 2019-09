NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday it will conduct a repurchase agreement operation early Friday “in order to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range of” 1.75% to 2.00%.

The Friday repo operation, the fourth one this week as the U.S. central bank aims to inject temporary cash to avert turbulence in U.S. money markets, will be conducted at 8:15 a.m. ET to 8:30 a.m. ET.