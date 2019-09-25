Bids for Fed's overnight repos rise to $91.95 billion

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Primary dealers on Wednesday submitted $91.95 billion in bids for cash at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s operation on overnight repurchase agreements (repos) - the highest total yet since it began this cash-adding move last week, New York Federal Reserve data showed.
On Tuesday, these top 24 Wall Street firms that do business directly with the Fed submitted $80.2 billion in bids using Treasuries, agency debt and mortgage-backed securities as collateral.
The New York Fed, which conducts open market operations for the Fed system, awarded $75 billion in one-day loans to primary dealers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Heavens