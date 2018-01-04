FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Business News
January 4, 2018 / 8:32 PM / in 3 hours

Federal Reserve seeks to clarify big bank risk management expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve proposed new guidance Thursday that would clarify the regulator’s expectations for how senior managers at large banks handle risk at their respective institutions.

The proposed guidance would identify core principles for effective day-to-day management of a bank, ensuring risk is adequately managed. The Fed also proposed guidance outlining its expectations for how banks manage their various business lines in terms of risk.

The proposals are part of a broader effort at the Fed to overhaul its confidential internal large bank rating system. Thursday’s proposals are part of the effort to modernize that system, known as CAMELs, to reflect the host of new rules established by the Fed in recent years.

Reporting by Pete SchroederEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.