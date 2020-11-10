Fed's Rosengren says fiscal aid should include help for state and local governments

(Reuters) - Any further fiscal policies should include aid to state and local governments, more income to individuals who lost their jobs because of the pandemic and assistance for small and medium sized businesses, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Tuesday.

“The last recovery period was not as quick in part because state and local governments were still being quite restrictive at a time when it would have been more ideal that they were more expansive,” Rosengren said during a virtual discussion organized by the Harvard Kennedy School.