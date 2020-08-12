Fed's Rosengren says now is the time to take strong fiscal actions

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Strong fiscal support is needed for the U.S. economy to rebound, but those policies must be paired with efforts to contain the virus, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said Wednesday.

“I would say that taking strong fiscal action and taking very few public health actions is completely the wrong mix,” Rosengren said during an online webinar organized by the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. “If you want to actually make sure that the debt doesn’t explode, you have to make sure that we get the pandemic under control.”