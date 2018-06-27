FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Fed's Rosengren: Gradual rate rises reduces risk of major error

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should continue to gradually raise interest rates to lower the risk of a major policy error, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.

“We haven’t seen much of a trade-off between inflation and unemployment,” Rosengren said following a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “That gives us the luxury to be more gradual, and I think there’s some real benefits to being gradual. I think if we’re gradual, we’re less likely to make serious mistakes.”

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
