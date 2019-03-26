Business News
March 26, 2019 / 1:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Rosengren says Fed pause 'responsible thing to do'

FILE PHOTO: File Photo: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth is likely to be much closer to 2-2.5 percent in the coming three quarters, but a central bank pause is the responsible thing to do, Eric Rosengren, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said on Tuesday.

Rosengren, speaking at a conference in Hong Kong, said economic weakness in China and Europe posed risks to that scenario. He also said the global low-yield environment weighed on U.S. Treasury yields.

Reporting by Noah Sin; Writing by Marius Zaharia; editing by Darren Schuettler

