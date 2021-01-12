Fed's Rosengren says it will be a while before officials taper asset purchases

(Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate is still elevated and it may be years before inflation reaches the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, suggesting the central bank may need to maintain the pace of its asset purchases through at least the end of this year, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said Tuesday.

“We’re going to continue to do that until the economy is on a more solid footing,” Rosengren said during a virtual event organized by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce. “So I expect it to be a little while before we’re even talking about tapering on our purchases of government and mortgage backed securities.”