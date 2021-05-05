Fed's Rosengren says conditions for tapering could be reached later this year

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren attend a presentation by the East Hartford CONNects, a Working Cities Challenge initiative, and community residents project at Silver Lane Elementary School in East Hartford, Connecticut, U.S., November 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It is too soon to talk about tapering the Federal Reserve’s asset purchases and policymakers will send clear signals to the market when the time comes, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Wednesday.

“We need to have a substantial improvement for us to begin tapering,” Rosengren said during a virtual discussion organized by Boston College. “It’s quite possible that we’ll see those conditions as we get to the latter half of the year but right now what we have is one really strong employment report, one quarterly strong GDP report and so I think it’s premature right now to focus on the tapering.”