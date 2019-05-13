Fed's Rosengren says high tariffs for a long time could disrupt trade patterns

BOSTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute but high tariffs for a long period of time could weigh on economic growth, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Monday.

“I think that the U.S. economy is strong enough that it can withstand the trade issues that are coming up right now,” Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren told the WBUR radio station. “If it starts to be a situation where we expect tariffs to be high for a long period of time, it does start to disrupt trade patterns.”