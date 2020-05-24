Boston Feds' Rosengren: 'Main Street' loans to open beginning this week: CBS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s “Main Street” program of loans for small and medium sized businesses should start taking applications this week and begin disbursing funds the first week after that, Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengen said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“I think money will go out over the next two weeks,” said Rosengren, whose bank is overseeing the program, among several the Fed has started to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.