BOSTON (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is working to better understand how the general public weighs the tradeoffs between inflation and unemployment, a top policymaker at the U.S. central bank said on Monday.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren made the remarks as he opened the latest in a series of conferences the Fed is holding as it conducts a broad review of its policies.

