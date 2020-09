FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren said on Friday the U.S. jobs report was stronger than he had expected.

“At this point markets well understand that we are not planning raising rates any time soon,” Rosengren said in an interview with CNBC.