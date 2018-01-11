FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#U.S. Legal News
January 11, 2018 / 5:07 PM / in 2 hours

Senate panel to vote January 17 on Powell nomination for Fed chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee will hold a second vote on Jan 17 over the Trump administration’s nomination of Fed Governor Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve, the committee’s calendar showed on Thursday.

The committee already backed Powell to head the U.S. central bank in a Dec 5 vote, but a second vote is required because the full Senate failed to approve Powell before the end of 2017.

If the panel backs Powell again as expected, his nomination will be sent back to the Senate floor for final approval.

Reporting by Jason LangeEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.