U.S. Senate Democrats ask Harris to attend vote on Trump Fed nominee Shelton: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris listens as she and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden meet with members of the coronavirus disease "Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board" in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democratic leaders on Tuesday urged fellow senator and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to attend the vote Judy Shelton, President Donald Trump’s controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter.

The timing of the vote on Shelton is in flux with two Republican senators in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak, making Harris’ vote potentially critical. Democrats were uncertain she would be able to make the vote, Bloomberg’s Laura Litvan tweeted, citing the No. 2 Senate Democrat Dick Durbin.