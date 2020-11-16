White House expects Fed nominee Shelton to be confirmed

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly over the White House and past the National Christmas Tree prior to the 96th annual tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington, U.S., November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it expected Judy Shelton, U.S. President Trump’s nominee for the Federal Reserve, to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate despite the reported opposition of a third senator, Republican Lamar Alexander.

“Judy Shelton, President Trump’s exceptionally qualified nominee to the Federal Reserve, has the full backing of the White House and we expect she will be confirmed,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere, when asked about Alexander’s opposition.