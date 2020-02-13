White House stands by Fed nominee after contentious Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House expects President Donald Trump’s two nominees for the Federal Reserve Board, Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller, to win Senate confirmation, a spokesman said on Thursday, disputing a report that Shelton’s nomination would be pulled.

“The nominations of Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller are not being pulled,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said on Twitter. “Both were in front of the (Senate) Banking Committee today and the White House expects both to be confirmed by the Senate to the Federal Reserve.”

After a hearing at which Shelton faced skeptical questioning, three Republicans on the panel said she had not fully eased their concerns. If they were to vote against her, it would likely sink her nomination.