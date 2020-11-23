Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Markets

NY Fed's markets head Singh says big challenges remain for economy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

(Reuters) - The emergency lending programs set up by the Federal Reserve to support financial markets served as successful backstops, but the U.S. economy still faces major obstacles at a time when millions of Americans are unemployed, state and local governments are struggling and coronavirus infections are rising, a senior official at the New York Fed said on Monday.

“In terms of what’s missing, or what next steps could be we still have a big hole,” Daleep Singh, head of the markets desk at the New York Fed, said during a virtual event organized by the Institute of International Finance. “Those are very big challenges that remain.”

Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

