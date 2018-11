FILE PHOTO: The logo of French bank Societe Generale is seen on the company's headquarters in Puteaux at the financial and business district of La Defense near Paris, outside Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - French banking giant Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) on Monday agreed to pay U.S. federal and state authorities $1.34 billion to resolve investigations into its handling of dollar transactions in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Federal Reserve said.

From 2007 and 2012, overseas offices of SocGen processed dollar-denominated funds transfers involving parties subject to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control regulations, the Fed said.