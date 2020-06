FILE PHOTO: The seal for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System is displayed in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Tuesday it will publish the results of its annual bank health exams, known as “stress tests,” on June 25 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The results this year will include an added test to take into account economic stress cause by the widespread coronavirus lockdowns, the Fed has said.