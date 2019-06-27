Fed survey points to increased funding demand for equities

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A rising share of big Wall Street firms surveyed by the Federal Reserve said there has been an increase in funding demand for equities, the U.S. central bank said on Thursday.

The Fed said it surveyed 23 big financial institutions between May 14 and May 31, asking them about financial market conditions between March and May.

Financial markets swooned throughout May as investors worried about the prospects of an intensifying trade war between the United States and China.

“In contrast to the trend over the previous four quarters, one-fifth of dealers, on net, indicated an increase in funding demand for equities,” the Fed said.