FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego, California, U.S., February 11 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Michelle Bowman, who has served on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors since November 2018, for a 14-year term on the board beginning on Feb. 1, 2020, the White House said on Tuesday.

Bowman, who ran the Kansas state bank commission before being appointed to the Fed, was approved by a 64-34 vote in the U.S. Senate.