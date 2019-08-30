Trump claims euro dropping 'like crazy' against dollar, blames Fed

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to officially launch the United States Space Command in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of inaction as the euro slides in value against the dollar, a failing he charged gives European countries a big trade advantage.

“The Euro is dropping against the Dollar ‘like crazy,’ giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING!” Trump said in a Twitter post.

“We don’t have a Tariff problem (we are reigning in bad and/or unfair players), we have a Fed problem. They don’t have a clue!” said Trump, a frequent critic of Fed policies.